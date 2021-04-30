Advertisement

Randy Houser to headline Springtime Tallahassee’s MusicFest lineup

Randy Houser performs at Concerts In Your Car on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Ventura County...
Randy Houser performs at Concerts In Your Car on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee has announced Randy Houser will headline the 2021 MusicFest at the North Florida Fairgrounds.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the opening act starting at 7 p.m.

Houser not only has several chart-topping songs, but he has also been nominated for Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards. Fans love his rambunctious stage presence, especially when he plays hits like “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss,” the press release says.

Two performers with Tallahassee connections will open for Houser: Chandler and Highway 85. Chandler is a former Florida State University student and captain of the Seminoles’ cheerleading squad. She will also be filming parts of her upcoming new music video during the 2021 MusicFest.

Highway 85 is a Tallahassee-based band, and they played at the Florida Capitol at the request of the Governor’s Office earlier in April.

MusicFest is a free event, but tickets are required for attendees. You can register for tickets online at Springtime Tallahassee’s website.

The following groups are sponsoring MusicFest:

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet
  • Bud Light
  • Tri-Eagle
  • Titan Asset Mangement
  • Bonefish Grill
  • The Moon

