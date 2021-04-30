Rollover crash closes northbound lanes on Thomasville Road, LCSO says
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a rollover crash on Thomasville Road, near County Road 12, Friday morning. Deputies say northbound lanes on Thomasville Road are closed because of the crash.
Deputies first got the call about the crash around 6:45 a.m. As of 11 a.m., the scene still was not cleared. LCSO says there are injuries, but it did not specify the number of people hurt nor the extent of their injuries.
