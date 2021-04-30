Advertisement

Rollover crash closes northbound lanes on Thomasville Road, LCSO says

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a rollover crash on Thomasville Road, near County Road 12, Friday morning. Deputies say northbound lanes on Thomasville Road are closed because of the crash.

Deputies first got the call about the crash around 6:45 a.m. As of 11 a.m., the scene still was not cleared. LCSO says there are injuries, but it did not specify the number of people hurt nor the extent of their injuries.

We are currently working a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of Thomasville Road and County Road 12. If you are...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 30, 2021

