Tallahassee named preliminary softball regional host site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has been selected by the NCAA Division I Softball Committee as one of 20 preliminary predetermined sites for the 2021 softball championship tournament.

The NCAA says of the 20 potential host sites announced on Friday, 16 will be selected for the regional round and eight will be chosen for super regionals.

The 20 potential host sites are:

Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

Arizona (Tuscon)

Arizona State (Tempe)

Clemson

Florida (Gainesville)

Florida State (Tallahassee)

Georgia (Athens)

Kentucky (Lexington)

LSU (Baton Rouge)

Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Missouri (Columbia)

Oklahoma (Norman)

Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Oregon (Eugene)

Tennessee (Knoxville)

UCLA (Los Angeles)

Virginia Tech (Blacksburg)

Washington (Seattle)

The NCAA says the 16 regional sites will be announced during the tournament’s selection show on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

The Seminoles have hosted a regional in Tallahassee every tournament since 2014 and have hosted the super regionals every year since 2016.

