Advertisement

Tallahassee named preliminary softball regional host site

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has been selected by the NCAA Division I Softball Committee as one of 20 preliminary predetermined sites for the 2021 softball championship tournament.

The NCAA says of the 20 potential host sites announced on Friday, 16 will be selected for the regional round and eight will be chosen for super regionals.

The 20 potential host sites are:

  • Alabama (Tuscaloosa)
  • Arizona (Tuscon)
  • Arizona State (Tempe)
  • Clemson
  • Florida (Gainesville)
  • Florida State (Tallahassee)
  • Georgia (Athens)
  • Kentucky (Lexington)
  • LSU (Baton Rouge)
  • Michigan (Ann Arbor)
  • Missouri (Columbia)
  • Oklahoma (Norman)
  • Oklahoma State (Stillwater)
  • Oregon (Eugene)
  • Tennessee (Knoxville)
  • UCLA (Los Angeles)
  • Virginia Tech (Blacksburg)
  • Washington (Seattle)

The NCAA says the 16 regional sites will be announced during the tournament’s selection show on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

The Seminoles have hosted a regional in Tallahassee every tournament since 2014 and have hosted the super regionals every year since 2016.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: I-10 Chase topped speeds of 90 mph, new court records say
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles came together in Jefferson County to search for an attempted...
‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

Latest News

Courtesy: Tallahassee Soccer Club
Tallahassee Soccer Club prepares for season opener
The Tallahassee Soccer Club will return to action in the first weekend of May after its 2020...
Tallahassee Soccer Club prepares for season opener
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second...
Joe Tryon drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first round of NFL Draft
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) evades a tackle by Notre Dame defensive lineman...
Jacksonville Jaguars select Travis Etienne in first round of NFL Draft