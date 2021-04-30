Advertisement

Teens charged with kidnapping after SUV stolen with 4-year-old St. Jude patient inside

Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she was kidnapped.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four teenagers are now charged with stealing an SUV from a gas station with a 4-year-old child Thursday.

The suspects are 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, according to police. They’re facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of auto theft, evading arrest and firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station near Poplar and Tillman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where the SUV was stolen.

The child and the stolen SUV were found about an hour later and police used the helicopter to search for the suspects.

Officers detained the teens at Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser. They were brought in for questioning and later transported to Juvenile Court and charged.

The girl and her family live in Michigan and are in Memphis where she is receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

