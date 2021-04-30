Advertisement

Thomasville police investigating suspicious death

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Tuesday night.

Lieutenant Toby Knifer said around 10:30 Tuesday night offices responded to a call for a body in the roadway at the intersection of Cairo Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Knifer said when officials arrived they immediately started CPR. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation to help figure out exactly what happened. According to the incident report, the man was found 100 yards away from where his car was located.

The vehicle crashed into a fence and then stopped in a field between the Tidewater Company and Collins Pecans.

Knifer said he’s reviewing video surveillance from surrounding buildings and asking anyone that may have stopped or possibly saw what happened to contact the Thomasville Police Department’s investigations unit at (229)-227-3302.

