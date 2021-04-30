Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: I-10 Chase topped speeds of 90 mph, new court records say
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles came together in Jefferson County to search for an attempted...
‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard
Daniel Mitchell was convicted on one count of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and one...
First conviction reached in ‘Operation Stolen Innocence’
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

Latest News

In this combination photo, actress Esmé Bianco appears at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season...
Actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse
Walk-up vaccines for Leon County seniors are now available seven days a week.
Johnson and Johnson vaccines to resume at Lawson Center Saturday
Tallahassee named preliminary softball regional host site
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday