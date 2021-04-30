‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An attempted traffic stopped turned into a high speed chase which in return became a man hunt with five different law enforcement agencies teaming up Thursday evening.

Imagine hearing that there was a suspect wanted for attempted murder on the loose and then looking up the street and seeing that suspect running towards your home. This was reality for some Monticello residents who say this wasn’t your average Thursday evening.

“We didn’t think something like this would happen in here you know what I mean. I mean there’s a cop that lives in here but that’s about the most cops we’d see,” shared Monticello resident Chance Lunn.

Chance Lunn was on his way home from work when he was notified about a high speed chase and manhunt happening near his home. He then informed his neighbor Roger Bynum of the news and Bynum immediately thought of his family.

“I called my wife and told her to go in the house and lock everything cause there was somebody that’s running lose in our area,” shared Monticello resident Roger Bynum.

But the last thing both Bynum or Lunn expected was to run into the suspect in front of their homes.

“I just pulled into the driveway and parked my truck and I got a description of the suspect from my neighbor and lord behold I look up the road and here he comes running down the street,” said Bynum.

“I walked outside because I saw him get home and I start to walk over here, I heard one of the police officers talking to somebody and then all of a sudden someone got tackled and they pull the guns out and were holding them on him,” explained Lunn. “We were like oh I guess that’s the guy, I can’t believe it’s right in front of the house.”

After the suspect was subdued, residents say dozens of law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies filled their street, which is a precaution they truly appreciated.

“The response time was pretty awesome and I mean within five minutes there were 30 cars up and down the road right here,” shared Monticello resident Zach Lunn. “Yeah and they seem like they were being very safe. It was how I would want to be treated if I was in that situation you know so that was good to see.”

The band of neighbors informed law enforcement about what they saw, while also looking out for each other.

“Well, I guess the only thing I can say is you picked the wrong neighborhood. That’s about all I can say,” exclaimed Bynum.

The suspect is in custody at the Leon County Correctional Facility where he is being held on an attempted homicide charge out of Maryland. The local charges from Thursday’s events are still pending.

