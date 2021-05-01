Advertisement

Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson drafted in fourth round by Minnesota Vikings in 2021 NFL Draft

Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson has been drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Robinson was selected with the 134th overall pick.

Robinson played in eight games in 2020 for the Seminoles, totaling 25 tackles (12 solo), 7.0 of which came for a loss, and tying a career-high with three sacks.

His career season came in 2019, playing in 13 games for the Tribe, logging 48 total tackles (24 solo), 9.0 of which came for a loss, and recorded 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles (recovered both).

The Panama City native is the second member of last year’s FSU team to be drafted. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was taken with the 47th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vikings went 7-9 last season, finishing third in the NFC North and missing the playoffs.

