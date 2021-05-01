Advertisement

Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh drafted in fourth round by Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 NFL Draft

Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug....
Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
Published: May. 1, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State defensive end Joshua Kaindoh has bee taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kaindoh was selected with the 144th overall pick, the final selection of the fourth round.

Kaindoh played all four years at FSU but struggled to consistently see the field over the last two seasons, playing just 10 total games.

Last season, he recorded 14 total tackles (seven solo), 3.0 for a loss, and recorded his only career FSU interception.

In 31 games with the Tribe, Kaindoh logged 59 total tackles (37 solo), 16.5 for a loss and 8.0 sacks.

Kaindoh is the third member of the 2020 FSU program to get drafted, along with Asante Samuel Jr. (47th overall, Los Angeles Chargers) and Janarius Robinson (134th overall, Minnesota Vikings).

The Chiefs went 14-2 a year ago and made their second-straight trip to the Super Bowl, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

