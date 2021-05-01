Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen drafted by New York Jets in sixth round of 2021 NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen has been drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nasirildeen was taken with the 186th overall pick.

Nasirildeen played four years in the garnet and gold but struggled with injury this past season, playing just two games in 2020. In those two games, he logged13 total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and recorded an interception.

He posted a career year in 2019, recording 101 tackles (61 solo), 2.0 for a loss, intercepting two passes - and returning one for a touchdown - forcing three fumbles and recovering one.

Nasirildeen is the fourth member of the 2020 FSU program to get drafted, along with Asante Samuel Jr. (47th overall, Los Angeles Chargers), Janarius Robinson (134th overall, Minnesota Vikings) and Joshua Kaindoh (144th overall, Kansas City Chiefs).

The Jets went 2-14 last year, finishing last in the AFC East.

