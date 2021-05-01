Advertisement

Former Seminole Asante Samuel drafted by Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Draft

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel...
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (32) celebrates a safety during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCTV) - Former Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. has been drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel is the first Seminole to be drafted this year and was taken with the 47th overall pick.

In eight games this past season, Samuel recorded 30 total tackles (22 solo), 1.0 for a loss, and recorded a career-best three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Florida native logged a career year in 2019, recording 49 total tackles (34 solo) for the Tribe.

Samuels joins former Seminoles Derwin James and Gabe Nabers on the Bolts.

The Chargers went 7-9 in 2020.

