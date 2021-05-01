Former Seminole tight end Tre’ McKitty drafted by Los Angeles Chargers in third round of 2021 NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State tight end Tre’ McKitty has been drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

McKitty was taken with the 97th overall pick.

Played in 50 games for the Seminoles from 2017-19, totaling 628 receiving yards on 56 catches and three touchdowns.

In four games for the University of Georgia this past yea, McKitty caught one touchdown on six catches for 108 yards.

McKitty is the second draft pick by the Chargers with Seminoles ties this year, after cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was taken by the Bolts with the 47th overall pick.

The Chargers went 7-9 in 2020.

