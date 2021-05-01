Advertisement

Former Seminole tight end Tre’ McKitty drafted by Los Angeles Chargers in third round of 2021 NFL Draft

Florida State tight end Tre' McKitty (6) runs against Louisville in the first half of an NCAA...
Florida State tight end Tre' McKitty (6) runs against Louisville in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State tight end Tre’ McKitty has been drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

McKitty was taken with the 97th overall pick.

Played in 50 games for the Seminoles from 2017-19, totaling 628 receiving yards on 56 catches and three touchdowns.

In four games for the University of Georgia this past yea, McKitty caught one touchdown on six catches for 108 yards.

McKitty is the second draft pick by the Chargers with Seminoles ties this year, after cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was taken by the Bolts with the 47th overall pick.

The Chargers went 7-9 in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: I-10 Chase topped speeds of 90 mph, new court records say
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles came together in Jefferson County to search for an attempted...
‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Rollover crash closes northbound lanes on Thomasville Road, LCSO says
Gari Tookes was arrested and take to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, April 29. He faces...
Man arrested in child molestation investigation, deputies say

Latest News

Friday afternoon, four Jefferson County Tigers signed football scholarships to the same school.
Tiger quartet signes to continue gridiron careers in Virginia Commonwealth
Friday afternoon, four Jefferson County Tigers signed football scholarships to the same school.
Buzzer Beater: Florida collegiate athletes still set to reap NIL benefits in 2021
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel...
Seminole defensive back Asante Samuel drafted by Los Angeles Chargers in NFL Draft