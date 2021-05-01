Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office introduces ‘9:00 p.m. Routine’

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a recent rash of car burglaries across Franklin County, as well as a return of tourists to the area as conditions get warmer, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has a specific time in mind for residents and visitors to think about safety.

The 9:00 p.m. routine is a new initiative by the FCSO to encourage people to go through a safety routine before they get settled in for the night.

“We’re asking everyone, whether you’re a local or you’re a tourist, to just check your car at nine o’clock,” said Sheriff AJ Smith. “Most people have an automatic key fob. You can do it from the couch in your living room. Just make sure your vehicle is locked and same thing, make sure you lock your doors at night.”

As summer sees more in tourism in Franklin County, it made sense for the FCSO to begin the initiative early during the season.

“Summertime was a good time to kick it off,” Smith said. “We’ve had some signs made that we’re hoping businesses will put up so that when people go in and start in the door they will see and think ‚‘Oh yeah, I need to remember to lock my car tonight.’”

Oftentimes car burglaries are crimes of opportunity, so taking away that opportunity from would-be thieves will significantly reduce crime.

“Almost 100% of the time it’s because they’re not locked,” Smith said. “And people leave valuables in the car: guns, computers, wallets. We were just looking for a way to try and reduce crime and keep people from being victims. If you lock your car, you won’t have to worry about being a victim.”

Signs will begin going up throughout the county in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: I-10 Chase topped speeds of 90 mph, new court records say
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles came together in Jefferson County to search for an attempted...
‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Rollover crash closes northbound lanes on Thomasville Road, LCSO says
Gari Tookes was arrested and take to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, April 29. He faces...
Man arrested in child molestation investigation, deputies say

Latest News

Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson drafted in fourth round by Minnesota Vikings in 2021 NFL Draft
Rakiah Ackerman, 14, was last seen on April 28 in the 2300 block of West Pensacola Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile
An easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Georgia went into effect Saturday.
More Georgia COVID-19 restrictions roll back Saturday
Connor J. Banister, 17, was last seen on April 22 in the 3500 block of South Blairstone Road
TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile
Bimbo QSR facility in Valdosta.
Valdosta chosen as site for new food processing facility