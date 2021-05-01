Advertisement

GCSO asking public for help locating missing juvenile

Sylvester Shanks, 15, was last seen at Rickards High School on April 30, according to GCSO.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Sylvester Shanks, 15, was last seen at Rickards High School on April 30, according to GCSO. Shanks is described as being a black boy who is six feet tall and weighs 158 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black shirt and a black hoodie.

GCSO said Shanks may be in the Tallahassee or Midway area.

If you have any information regarding Shanks’ whereabouts, GCSO is asking that you contact the agency at 850-627-9233.

