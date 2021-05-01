GCSO asking public for help locating missing juvenile

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Sylvester Shanks, 15, was last seen at Rickards High School on April 30, according to GCSO. Shanks is described as being a black boy who is six feet tall and weighs 158 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black shirt and a black hoodie.

Sylvester Shanks, 15, was last seen at Rickards High School on April 3. (Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)

GCSO said Shanks may be in the Tallahassee or Midway area.

If you have any information regarding Shanks’ whereabouts, GCSO is asking that you contact the agency at 850-627-9233.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.