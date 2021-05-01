Hannah’s Saturday, May 1st evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It’s a great evening to have dinner outside.

Tonight we’ll have a partly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll have a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Temperatures will be warm again, rising into the mid-80s. Isolated to scattered showers are possible in the eastern Big Bend Sunday afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Monday as well. Temperatures on Monday will rise into the mid-80s.

