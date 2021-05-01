Hannah’s Saturday, May 1st Morning Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to sunshine with temperatures in the 60s. It’s a perfect morning to have coffee outside on the porch. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day, thanks to high pressure sitting over the Carolinas. The sunshine will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Make sure to put on sunscreen if you head outside.

Tonight we’ll have a partly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-60s.

A warm front will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday, bringing moisture into the region. This means we have a slight chance for isolated showers on Sunday. Most places will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tomorrow will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

The chance for a few showers continues on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.