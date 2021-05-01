Advertisement

‘He basically saved me:’ Dog stabbed while protecting owner from attack

By KSNV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A dog is fighting for its life after being stabbed while trying to protect its owner.

“It means everything. That’s my son,” Joseph Warlick said about his 6-year-old Belgian Malinois Alexander.

According to police, Warlick and another man got into a confrontation at a home on Thursday. The other man hit Warlick in the face with a knife before Alexander got involved.

“The guy that attacked me, the dog came to him after, and he pushed him off,” Warlick said. “And the guy chased him, stabbed him and took off.”

Alexander was taken to the Animal Foundation before being moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital for surgery. He had his spleen and part of his intestines removed, according to Dr. Jo Jarred with the Animal Foundation

“Right now, his prognosis is grave,” Dr. Taylor Parker said. She took over Alexander’s care when he was moved to Lone Mountain Animal Hospital.

“He’s still very lethargic,” Parker said. “He did get up a few times to use the bathroom but that’s really about it.”

With his medical bills mounting, Alexander’s case is now featured on the Animal Foundation’s Urgent Need webpage.

The nonprofit organization is working to raise money for his aftercare, so Alexander has the best shot at survival.

“He basically saved me,” Warlick said.

No one is in custody at this time, but police say they know who they are looking for.

Once that person is found, they will face a battery with substantial bodily harm charge for Warlick’s injury, as well as felony animal cruelty charge.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hank Miller
UPDATE: I-10 Chase topped speeds of 90 mph, new court records say
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles came together in Jefferson County to search for an attempted...
‘We didn’t expect something like this would happen here’: Monticello residents react to a manhunt ending in their front yard
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
1 killed, 1 injured in Basin Street shooting, Tallahassee police say
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Rollover crash closes northbound lanes on Thomasville Road, LCSO says
Gari Tookes was arrested and take to the Leon County Jail on Thursday, April 29. He faces...
Man arrested in child molestation investigation, deputies say

Latest News

In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in...
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
Courtesy: Greg Oyster | 247Sports
Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson drafted in fourth round by Minnesota Vikings in 2021 NFL Draft
Rakiah Ackerman, 14, was last seen on April 28 in the 2300 block of West Pensacola Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile
A dog is fighting for its life after being stabbed while trying to protect its owner. (Source:...
‘He basically saved me:’ Dog stabbed while protecting owner from attack