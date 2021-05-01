More Georgia COVID-19 restrictions roll back Saturday

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - An easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Georgia went into effect Saturday.

In an Executive Order signed by Governor Brian Kemp Friday, the following COVID-19 safety rules have been rolled back:

Live performance venues, regardless of seating capacity, will only be required to follow the guidelines for all organizations, and those venues will also be able to implement additional measures in conjunction with the performer or organizer of an event.

The requirements for conventions will be reduced.

Graduation ceremonies are only required to follow the guidelines for all organizations.

Social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors will be modified to “strongly encouraged.”

The restaurant and bar table distancing requirements and workers’ mask requirement will be eliminated.

All specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hairstylists and massage therapists will be eliminated.

The requirement that childcare facilities bar all unnecessary visitors will be eliminated.

Professional, collegiate and high school sports organizations and events will operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league, conference, or association.

You can read the full Executive Order below, or by clicking here.

