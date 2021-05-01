Advertisement

MPD asking public for help identifying ‘armed and dangerous’ man who robbed Winn-Dixie

Upon arrival at the store, deputies determined that a white man with a camouflage mask, gray...
Upon arrival at the store, deputies determined that a white man with a camouflage mask, gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes entered the store and acted as if he were shopping.(Marianna Police Department)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an “armed and dangerous” man who robbed the Winn-Dixie Liquor Store Friday evening.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., according to MPD. Upon arrival at the store, deputies determined that a white man with a camouflage mask, gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes entered the store and acted as if he were shopping.

When all customers left the store, the man approached cashier and demanded money from the register.

MPD said the man threatened the cashier with force if he didn’t comply with his demand.

“This subject should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach this subject,” warned the agency.

This case is active and ongoing, and if you or someone you know has any information into the identity of this subject, MPD is asking that you contact the department at (850) 526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency. To remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850 526-5000.

