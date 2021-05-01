Tallahassee Fire Cadet Program helps students discover their career path

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department is looking to spark interest in their Cadet Program.

After a year without the program due to the pandemic, TFD is hoping to once again help teens and young adults discover their passion and future career path.

The TFD Training Facility was packed with students and parents on Tuesday night for the Interest Meeting.

Current and former cadet members said the training is difficult, but the experience gives them a realistic look at what it takes to be a Firefighter and serve the community.

David Johnson was a cadet for four years and he learned from TFD members about how to respond to different emergency situations and how to properly handle the equipment.

After three months, Johnson says he went on ride alongs once a week, responding to fire, EMS, and cardiac arrest calls.

After participating in the program, Johnson knew he wanted to be in fire school. “If you are unsure if you want to be in the fire department or if the job is right for you. It will give you a taste for it and you will go and see exactly what they do, Johnson said.

Johnson knows feels ready for a career in fire service and he encourages individuals to join the program because it develops character.

TFD Member Sarah Cooksey says the cadets learn countless lessons that will enable them to become successful adults.

Cooksey was a cadet herself and she believes the mentorship program teaches students about empathy and responsibility. Cooksey said, “a lot of parents come back and say I’m glad my child was a part of your program and they are doing better at home and at school.”

Cooksey said even if cadets don’t become Firefighters, the CPR training will help them step in during a life-saving situation.

The former cadet says the members take steps to protect the students and they don’t go into house fires.

The program is free and open to individuals ages 14 to 21 who are enrolled in school. To apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.