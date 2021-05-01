Advertisement

Tallahassee Muslims observe Ramadan during Pandemic

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Ramadan, a month where Muslims fast, worship, and serve others, is underway. But, the pandemic forcing the Islamic Center of Tallahassee to observe the month a little differently.

The mosque only allowing fifty people inside for prayer at a time. Masks are required, and blue tape is spread out on the ground, helping the worshipers to social distance. The Imam and leaders at the mosque say the pandemic makes the need for prayer and serving others even more important.

“When something happen like pandemic or any disaster happen, we have to run to the prayer and to run back to God and to ask for repentance, and this is the time. This is the time to beg God for wellness for getting us all protected from this one.” Imam Monir with the Islamic Center of Tallahassee explained.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see everybody caring. They’re sharing everything they had. Some people lost their jobs, so a lot of the community stepped up, and they helped to carry them through some hardship time. So that was, I’m very proud of that.” Salah Bakhashwin, a board member at the Islamic Center of Tallahassee, described.

Ramadan ends on Eid al Fitr when Muslims celebrate and end their fast. This year, Eid al Fitr is on May twelfth. The Islamic Center of Tallahassee is offering four prayer services on the Islamic holiday.

