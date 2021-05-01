Taylor County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of utility scam

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a utility scam that has been circulating in the community recently.

TCSO said that scammers are calling residents and pretending that they are utility companies.

The agency advised of some warning signs that the call is fake:

If you know you already paid, stop. Even if the caller insists you have a past due bill. That’s a big red flag.

Never give out your banking information by email or phone. Utility companies don’t demand banking information by email or phone. And they won’t force you to pay by phone as your only option.

Did the caller demand payment by gift card, cash reload card, wiring money or cryptocurrency? Don’t do it! Legitimate companies don’t demand one specific method of payment. And they don’t generally accept gift cards (like iTunes or Amazon), cash reload cards (like MoneyPak, Vanilla, or Reloadit), or cryptocurrency (like bitcoin).

TCSO also offered advice on what to do if you receive one of these scam calls:

Concerned that your bill is past due? Contact the utility company directly using the number on your paper bill or on the company’s website. Don’t call any number the caller gave you.

Never give banking or personal information over the phone unless you place the call to a number you know is legitimate.

Call us at 850-584-2429 and one of our deputies will assist you.

