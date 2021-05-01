Advertisement

Tiger quartet signes to continue gridiron careers in Virginia Commonwealth

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday afternoon, four Jefferson County Tigers signed football scholarships to the same school.

Liroy Travis, Gekobe Smith, Lance Footman and Brian Crummity are all headed to Virginia’s Crummity Central International.

Tiger head coach Ira Raynolds says he’s happy to see the guys go to the next level and is just as happy to see the community support their signing.

“We are a community. It doesn’t matter your color or your race we’re all one and it’s been a tradition here at Jefferson County since I was a little boy and I’m just elated for the fact that I can be a part of that tradition so yeah we are a community, we are family and I’m just blessed to be here.”

