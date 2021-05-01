TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered man.

Dalton Drummond, 23, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving the area of Pershing Street, according to TPD. Drummond is described as being five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and having brown hair. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

TPD said there is concern about Drummond’s safety.

If you have any information about Drummond’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Dalton’s whereabouts please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, May 1, 2021

