TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile and is asking the public for help locating her.

Rakiah Ackerman, 14, was last seen on April 28 in the 2300 block of West Pensacola Street, according to TPD. She may be in the Apalachee Ridge Estates area near Rickards High School.

Ackerman is described as being a black girl who is five foot six and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Ackerman’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at TPD at 850-891-4200.

