TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Connor J. Banister, 17, was last seen on April 22 in the 3500 block of South Blairstone Road, according to Missing Persons document posted by TPD late Friday evening. Banister is described as being six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds and having red hair and brown eyes.

Banister was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Nike Air Force 1 tennis shoes and a burgundy dri-fit tee-shirt.

If you have any information regarding Banister’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the agency at 850-891-4200.

