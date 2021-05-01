Advertisement

TPD recovers purses, camera equipment that may have been stolen over the last month

The Thomasville Police Department has recovered a number of items that it believes may have...
The Thomasville Police Department has recovered a number of items that it believes may have been stolen in a burglary or entering auto in the last month or so.(Thomasville Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department has recovered a number of items that it believes may have been stolen in a burglary or entering auto in the last month or so.

TPD posted photos of purses, as well as digital camera equipment, that its Investigations division recovered, on its Facebook page.

The agency is asking that if you recognize any of these items as belonging to you to contact their Investigations division at 229-227-3302.

