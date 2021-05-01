Valdosta chosen as site for new food processing facility

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An economic boost and new job opportunities are in Southwest Georgia. Grupo Bimbo, a multinational company, is investing more than $25 million in Lowndes County.

The 100,000 square foot building located on South Saint Augustine Road.

It will be turned into a food processing facility by Bimbo Quick-service Restaurants (QSR).

Construction began on the speculative building in September 2020 and wrapped up in April.

Having a building already constructed helps companies see it built and be able to modify to fit their needs.

The facility will produce several different types of hamburgers, hot dogs, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants.

The company has been serving the industry for more than 65 years, with customers across the Southeastern United States.

“This is great for our community to be able to welcome an international company like Grupo Bimbo. Grupo Bimbo is a huge flair in the food processing industry when it relates to bakery items. So we’re excited to have a prestigious company like this located in Valdosta Lowndes County,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director for VLCDA.

The company will bring 74 jobs to Lowndes County. With positions in operations, quality assurance, maintenance, and transportation.

Those interested in careers with Bimbo QSR are encouraged to visit their website and click on the careers tab for additional information.

Everything should be up and running by 2022.

