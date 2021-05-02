Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were more clouds Sunday morning than 24 hours prior as a storm system and trough of low pressure over Texas and Louisiana bring moisture aloft to the region. Meanwhile, at the surface, high pressure was moving into the Atlantic Ocean and switching the wind flow from the southeast. The change in flow will bring more moisture to the region as the wind flow changes to southeast later on Sunday. There is a chance that a Gulf Coast sea breeze develops, moves inland, and merges with the East Coast sea breeze near Jacksonville and St. Augustine to develop showers and storms. Rain chances overall look low, but are better closer to and east of I-75 on Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Low-end rain and thunderstorm chances remain through most of the new work week as a front approaches and stalls around the region. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Highs cloud get very close to 90 in some inland locations - much warmer than average.

A trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to dig into the eastern United States late week and help to push another storm system through the region. A cold front is forecast to bring at least a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 80s. The front is forecast to pass through the viewing area Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing the potential of exiting showers in the eastern Big Bend Friday morning; otherwise, the sky will be clearer with a high near 80. Next Saturday looks nice with a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s and the morning low in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.