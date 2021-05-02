Advertisement

Former White House Press Secretary to headline GCS annual benefit

Former White House Press Secretary to headline GCS annual benefit
Perino served as White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush and is the current anchor of “The Daily Briefing” and co-host of “The Five” on Fox News.(Georgia Christian School)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Former White House Press Secretary and Fox News host Dana Perino will be Georgia Christian School’s featured speaker at its annual banquet.

Perino served as White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush and is the current anchor of “The Daily Briefing” and co-host of “The Five” on Fox News.

The annual banquet has also hosted the likes of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, football start Terry Bradshaw, Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly, former football coach Lou Holtz, former FSU football star Charlie Ward and others.

The GCS banquet is scheduled for Nov. 13 in-person at Valdosta State University.

Posted by Georgia Christian School on Saturday, May 1, 2021

