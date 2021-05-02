Hannah’s Sunday, May 2nd evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It was another warm day across the Big Bend and South Georgia, with temperatures in the 80s. We had a few pockets of sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Isolated to scattered showers are possible in the west.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. You won’t need a jacket as you head off to work and school. Clouds will build during the afternoon, leaving our area with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will once again rise into the mid-80s. Isolated showers are possible in the western big bend and South Georgia. Monday night temperatures will cool into the low to mid-70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday. Another cold front will move in during the middle of the week, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Friday and into next weekend, we’ll have a mostly sunny to sunny sky with temperatures in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.