Kicking the stigma: Miss Tallahassee Carnival hosting kickball tournaments to fight homelessness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Miss Tallahassee Caribbean Carnival is hosting a trio of kickball tournaments to raise money and awareness about homelessness, the first of which was in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Homeless Shelter she chose to fundraise for is City Walk Urban Mission. For those at City Walk, it made them feel that they mattered.

Hosted by Miss Tallahassee Carnival’s Joketra Horne, three kickball teams battled for supremacy as they attempted to kick out homelessness. The event included food, music and kickball as they raised money with raffles, donations and giveaways.

Horne said Florida has the third largest homeless population in the country, and with the pandemic adding to this number, she wanted to do her part to combat that growth.

“And through this pandemic, lots of people have suffered for multiple reasons, and so we need to be able to do our part and to hold events and in different cities. And to just make people aware because a lot of times you may not be able to give money but you can always give up your time,” said Horne.

There will be two more tournaments in Pensacola and Jacksonville, with the winners in each city moving on to a championship tournament in Atlanta.

At the Tallahassee event, they were able to raise close to $4,000 and hope to continue to collect to help places like City Walk across the state.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.