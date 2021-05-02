Nearly 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — State healthcare agencies on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

--- 2,242,778: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.

--- 3,841: Increase in cases from a Saturday count.

--- 34,194: Increase in cases during the past week (from an April 25 count).

--- 35,268: Deaths of Florida residents.

--- 29: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Saturday count.

--- 420: Increase in Florida resident deaths during the past week.

--- 700: Deaths of non-Florida residents.

--- 11,308: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

--- 64: Increase in long-term care deaths during the past week.

--- 8,893,992: People vaccinated through Saturday.

--- 2,565,696: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.

--- 5,771,883: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.

--- 556,413: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

--- 3,076: People hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19.

--- 9: Decrease in people hospitalized from a Saturday count.

Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.