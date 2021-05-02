Advertisement

Nearly 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida

State healthcare agencies on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are...
State healthcare agencies on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways.(AP)
By News Service of Florida
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — State healthcare agencies on Sunday released numbers about the coronavirus in Florida. Here are some takeaways:

--- 2,242,778: Total number of cases since the pandemic started.

--- 3,841: Increase in cases from a Saturday count.

--- 34,194: Increase in cases during the past week (from an April 25 count).

--- 35,268: Deaths of Florida residents.

--- 29: Increase in Florida resident deaths from a Saturday count.

--- 420: Increase in Florida resident deaths during the past week.

--- 700: Deaths of non-Florida residents.

--- 11,308: Deaths of residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

--- 64: Increase in long-term care deaths during the past week.

--- 8,893,992: People vaccinated through Saturday.

--- 2,565,696: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.

--- 5,771,883: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.

--- 556,413: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

--- 3,076: People hospitalized with “primary” diagnoses of COVID-19.

--- 9: Decrease in people hospitalized from a Saturday count.

Sources: Florida Department of Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

