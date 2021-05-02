Rep. Lawson: Restaurant relief grant program opens Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications Monday for its $28.6 billion restaurant relief program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, to help local restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced in a press release.

Business owners can use this funding to assist with payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, maintenance, protective equipment, food and beverage expenses and more. The program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

“Help is here for our North Florida restaurateurs whose local businesses have served as staples within our communities,” Rep. Lawson said in the release. “Like many other businesses, the restaurant industry has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than one in six restaurants have permanently closed and millions of Americans are out of work. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides funding to help businesses keep their doors open and employees on payroll.”

Eligible grant recipients are as follows:

Restaurants;

Food stands, trucks, or carts;

Caterers;

Bars or lounges;

Saloons, inns, or taverns;

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, or other licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products; and

Similar businesses where patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink.

Restaurant owners can click here to register for the SBA application portal, review program guidance, collect proper documentation and view a sample application.

