Advertisement

Rep. Lawson: Restaurant relief grant program opens Monday

The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications Monday for its $28.6...
The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications Monday for its $28.6 billion restaurant relief program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, to help local restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced in a press release.(wlox)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Small Business Administration will begin accepting applications Monday for its $28.6 billion restaurant relief program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, to help local restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced in a press release.

Business owners can use this funding to assist with payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, maintenance, protective equipment, food and beverage expenses and more. The program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

“Help is here for our North Florida restaurateurs whose local businesses have served as staples within our communities,” Rep. Lawson said in the release. “Like many other businesses, the restaurant industry has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than one in six restaurants have permanently closed and millions of Americans are out of work. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides funding to help businesses keep their doors open and employees on payroll.”

Eligible grant recipients are as follows:

  • Restaurants;
  • Food stands, trucks, or carts;
  • Caterers;
  • Bars or lounges;
  • Saloons, inns, or taverns;
  • Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, or other licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products; and
  • Similar businesses where patrons assemble for the primary purpose of being served food or drink.

Restaurant owners can click here to register for the SBA application portal, review program guidance, collect proper documentation and view a sample application.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon arrival at the store, deputies determined that a white man with a camouflage mask, gray...
MPD asking public for help identifying ‘armed and dangerous’ man who robbed Winn-Dixie
Leon County Booking Report: May 1, 2021
Sylvester Shanks, 15, was last seen at Rickards High School on April 30, according to GCSO.
GCSO asking public for help locating missing juvenile
Dalton Drummond, 23, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving the area of Pershing Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered man
The Thomasville Police Department has recovered a number of items that it believes may have...
TPD recovers purses, camera equipment that may have been stolen over the last month

Latest News

Perino served as White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush and is the current...
Former White House Press Secretary to headline GCS annual benefit
A 14-year-old is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound on Saturday,...
VPD: 14-year-old in critical condition after shooting, 16-year-old family member in custody
Miss Tallahassee Caribbean Carnival is hosting a trio of kickball tournaments to raise money...
Kicking the stigma: Miss Tallahassee Carnival hosting kickball tournaments to fight homelessness
Kicking the stigma: Miss Tallahassee Carnival hosting kickball tournaments to fight homelessness
Kicking the stigma: Miss Tallahassee Carnival hosting kickball tournaments to fight homelessness