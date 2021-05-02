Advertisement

Sen. Shevrin on transgender sports bill: ‘Youth need love and support, not legislative attacks’

Following the Florida Legislature approving CS/CS/SB 1028, the bill banning transgender...
Following the Florida Legislature approving CS/CS/SB 1028, the bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s only leagues associated with educational institutions, Florida Senator Shevrin Jones has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to veto what he said in a letter are “Dangerous Anti-Trans Provisions.”(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the Florida Legislature approving CS/CS/SB 1028, the bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s only leagues associated with educational institutions, Florida Senator Shevrin Jones has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to veto what he said in a letter are “Dangerous Anti-Trans Provisions.”

In the letter, Sen. Jones said that these youth “need love and support, not legislative attacks” and that the bill would ban them “from the critical life lessons that come from playing sports like teamwork, dedication, and how to lose with grace and win with humility.”

The senator also asked to coordinate a meeting between the governor and families of transgender youth directly impacted by the bill prior to acting on it.

You can read Sen. Jones’ entire letter to the governor below:

Dear Governor DeSantis,

I am writing today urging you to veto provisions in CS/CS/SB 1028: Charter Schools that would ban transgender youth from the critical life lessons that come from playing sports like teamwork, dedication, and how to lose with grace and win with humility.

I respectfully request that in lieu of this legislation, you issue an executive order that states:

  • Secondary school students who transition from their assigned sex at birth are eligible to compete on an athletic team consistent with their respective gender identity in accordance with the Bylaws of the Florida High School Athletic Association, Inc., 2019-20 Edition, regarding gender identity participation.
  • Postsecondary students who transition from their assigned sex at birth are eligible to compete on an athletic team consistent with their respective gender identity in accordance with the policy in National Collegiate Athletic Association Inclusion of Transgender Student-Athletes, August 27th, 2011 Edition.

Schools across Florida have had rules in place for nearly a decade under the Florida High School Athletic Association and the National Collegiate Athletic Association that are based on extensive research and give all students a chance to participate.  In that time, there have been no formal complaints about these effective policies.  States that pass legislation that attacks our community will face severe economic, legal, and reputational harm.

Transgender kids are just kids. They need to be heard, trusted, and supported. Most people don’t know what it’s like to be transgender or to be the parent of a transgender child, but we can all agree that Florida’s transgender youth need love and support, not legislative attacks.

In addition, I respectfully request that you allow me to coordinate a meeting between you and the families of transgender youth directly impacted by CS/CS/SB 1028 before acting on this bill. Transgender youth are some of our most marginalized and misunderstood, and I hope you would be willing to hear their stories and concerns.

Please do not hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this highly critical issue.

Sincerely,

Shevrin D. “Shev” Jones

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon arrival at the store, deputies determined that a white man with a camouflage mask, gray...
MPD asking public for help identifying ‘armed and dangerous’ man who robbed Winn-Dixie
Leon County Booking Report: May 1, 2021
Sylvester Shanks, 15, was last seen at Rickards High School on April 30, according to GCSO.
GCSO asking public for help locating missing juvenile
Dalton Drummond, 23, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving the area of Pershing Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing endangered man
The Thomasville Police Department has recovered a number of items that it believes may have...
TPD recovers purses, camera equipment that may have been stolen over the last month

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Buzzer Beater: Florida collegiate athletes still set to reap NIL benefits in 2021
The Florida Capitol
Florida lawmakers pass historic $101.5 billion budget
Historic police reform headed to Gov. DeSantis