Sen. Shevrin on transgender sports bill: ‘Youth need love and support, not legislative attacks’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the Florida Legislature approving CS/CS/SB 1028, the bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s only leagues associated with educational institutions, Florida Senator Shevrin Jones has called on Governor Ron DeSantis to veto what he said in a letter are “Dangerous Anti-Trans Provisions.”

In the letter, Sen. Jones said that these youth “need love and support, not legislative attacks” and that the bill would ban them “from the critical life lessons that come from playing sports like teamwork, dedication, and how to lose with grace and win with humility.”

The senator also asked to coordinate a meeting between the governor and families of transgender youth directly impacted by the bill prior to acting on it.

You can read Sen. Jones’ entire letter to the governor below:

Dear Governor DeSantis,

I am writing today urging you to veto provisions in CS/CS/SB 1028: Charter Schools that would ban transgender youth from the critical life lessons that come from playing sports like teamwork, dedication, and how to lose with grace and win with humility.

I respectfully request that in lieu of this legislation, you issue an executive order that states:

Secondary school students who transition from their assigned sex at birth are eligible to compete on an athletic team consistent with their respective gender identity in accordance with the Bylaws of the Florida High School Athletic Association, Inc., 2019-20 Edition, regarding gender identity participation.

Postsecondary students who transition from their assigned sex at birth are eligible to compete on an athletic team consistent with their respective gender identity in accordance with the policy in National Collegiate Athletic Association Inclusion of Transgender Student-Athletes, August 27th, 2011 Edition.

Schools across Florida have had rules in place for nearly a decade under the Florida High School Athletic Association and the National Collegiate Athletic Association that are based on extensive research and give all students a chance to participate. In that time, there have been no formal complaints about these effective policies. States that pass legislation that attacks our community will face severe economic, legal, and reputational harm.

Transgender kids are just kids. They need to be heard, trusted, and supported. Most people don’t know what it’s like to be transgender or to be the parent of a transgender child, but we can all agree that Florida’s transgender youth need love and support, not legislative attacks.

In addition, I respectfully request that you allow me to coordinate a meeting between you and the families of transgender youth directly impacted by CS/CS/SB 1028 before acting on this bill. Transgender youth are some of our most marginalized and misunderstood, and I hope you would be willing to hear their stories and concerns.

Please do not hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding this highly critical issue.

Sincerely,

Shevrin D. “Shev” Jones

