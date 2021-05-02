Advertisement

University of Florida professor and alumna inducted into FL Inventor Hall of Fame

FL Inventor Hall of Fame Inductees
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida professor and an alumna are being inducted into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

Rajiv Singh has taught at the UF Wertheim College of engineering for 30 years. He is being honored for his work designing manufacturing processes for computer chips. He is one of the original developers of pulsed laser deposition and the inventor of chemical mechanical polishing for advanced electronic materials. He holds 26 U.S. patents.

Susann Keohane graduated from the UF engineering college and now works for IBM as the Global Research Leader for the Aging Initiative, Watson Health & Healthy Aging Innovation Leader, and IBM Master Inventor. She holds 137 U.S. patents. Her work includes a series of patents in autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things.

“We take great pride in seeing our Gator Engineers receive this esteemed honor. Rajiv Singh gifted the world with materials enhancement for electronics and communications that businesses and citizens cannot live without today,” said Cammy R. Abernathy, dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering. “Through her seminal inventions in AI and smart technology, Susann Keohane promises that we will be working more efficiently tomorrow.”

Inductees are selected annually through a nomination process open to all inventors with a connection to Florida and reviewed by a selection committee.

