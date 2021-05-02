Valdosta City Schools boosts pay for substitute teachers, hopes to recruit more

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A shortage of substitute teachers nationwide has influenced Valdosta City Schools to come up with a way to help recruit more.

“So, there really is a nationwide shortage of substitute teachers and we were just looking how that impact was affecting us running our school district,” said Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations for the school district.

In hopes of encouraging more substitutes to work for the district, the school board approved a pay boost.

Steedley said they currently have about 105 substitutes on the active roster.

“There’s a lot of people that are simply scared because of the pandemic and just a number of other factors out there, so we thought hopefully by upping the pay and daily rate for those substitutes, maybe we can get some good quality subs back to our district,” said Steedley.

Steedley said in the last year with teachers needing to quarantine, they needed substitutes for specific classrooms.

With social distancing, combining classes was not a good option.

With social distancing, combining classes was not a good option.

From Sept. 8, when school began, all the way to March 30, they had 3,778 sub days in the district.

The plan is certified substitutes with valid or expired teaching certificate will earn $100 a day and non-certified will get $75 a day.

For certified long-term substitutes, 10 or more full consecutive days in the same classroom, they’ll get $180 per day.

“We hope by providing a little bit of the extra incentive, as far as pay, that that will encourage folks to come and be part of the school district. And you never know, it may also encourage them, if they get into that classroom and have a love for what they’re doing there, it may encourage them to go back to school and become a teacher as well,” said Steedley.

The school district also rolled out a new program.

Priority Substitute Teachers, or P-Subs, are chosen by individual schools and must attend four days a week.

Certified P-Subs will earn $125 per day and non-certified will $100 per day.

For more information on how to become a sub in Valdosta City Schools, contact Owen Clemons, director of human resources, at (229) 333-8500 or by clicking here.

