VPD: 14-year-old in critical condition after shooting, 16-year-old family member in custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound on Saturday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

It happened at a residence in the 2100 block of Melrose Drive around 4:15 p.m.

VPD said a citizen called 911 and reported that someone was shot. Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

With further investigation, detectives took a 16-year-old family member in custody, according to VPD.

This case is ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that are involved in this tragic incident,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

