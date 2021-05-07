Advertisement

Army to allow ponytails, braids for female soldiers

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of...
Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.(Source: Army)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army has changed its grooming policy so that female soldiers are now allowed to wear ponytails while in uniform.

A review of the Army’s grooming policy was ordered last year by then-acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to address race and inequality in the military.

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.

The length cannot go past the bottom of the shoulder blades, and it can’t “hinder a soldier’s performance or present a safety risk” during tactical or physical training.

The Army G1 uniform policy branch sergeant major said the new modification is more practical and will help alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: May 9, 2021
Jonay Souter, 23, was last seen Saturday in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street.
TPD asking public for help locating missing woman
Face coverings will no longer be required indoors while on campus, Florida State University...
FSU no longer requiring face masks indoors
Damarcus King, 25, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, one count of lewd or...
FDLE: Panama City sex trafficker arrested in Gadsden County
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2020 shooting that left one...
Third suspect arrested in connection with last year’s fatal Alabama Street shooting

Latest News

COVID-19: Infection rate lower, new variants being monitored
Jennifer Lopez performs at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday, May 2, 2021,...
Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital
In this April 29, 2021, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March 5B...
China says most rocket debris burned up during reentry over Maldives
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight