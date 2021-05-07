Advertisement

Data breach by former employee exposes 1,500+ in University of Florida Health Shands system

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands is acknowledging a data breach by a former employee who they say “accessed medical records outside the scope of their duties,” according to a press release.

The information accessed by the former employee includes names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, medical record numbers and dates of birth, as well as clinical information from E.R. visits. The release notes that the 1,562 patients affected by this have already been notified, and that the breach did not involve social security numbers, insurance details or other financial information. The date range for when the records were accessed extend from March 20, 2019 to April 6, 2021.

After an investigation by UF Health Shands and their Privacy Office, they say they found no evidence the information was used or disclosed by the former employee. However, they are offering one year of complimentary credit monitoring to those affected, as well as setting up a call center to handle questions on the matter. The center is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00AM to 9:00PM (EST) at 1-833-903-3648.

