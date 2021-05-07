Donalsonville Fire Rescue uses hydraulic tool to extract child stuck in playground equipment

DONALSON, Ga. (WCTV) - Donalsonville Fire Rescue saved the day after a 3-year-old got his leg trapped in playground equipment Thursday.

In a Facebook published by DFR, the agency said a hydraulic tool was used to extricate the child from the equipment. Local bystanders, Donalsonville Police officers, Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies, and Grady EMS personnel also jumped in to assist.

Donalsonville Fire was dispatched to a call on Thursday afternoon where 3 year old Jovi Weeks had his leg trapped in... Posted by Donalsonville Fire Rescue on Friday, May 7, 2021

