FDLE: Panama City sex trafficker arrested in Gadsden County

Damarcus King, 25, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, one count of lewd or lascivious battery, one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child, one count of transmission of pornography by electronic device and one count of interference with child custody.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Panama City man was arrested Friday for child sex trafficking in Gadsden County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a press release.

Damarcus King, 25, was arrested on one count of sex trafficking, one count of lewd or lascivious battery, one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child, one count of transmission of pornography by electronic device and one count of interference with child custody.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation before requesting FDLE assume the case due to the multiple jurisdictions involved, FDLE said.

The investigation revealed that King took a minor from Bay County to a hotel in Gadsden County, where he had sex with her. He also uploaded a nude image of her to a website and arranged for another man to have sex with her in the hotel room. FDLE said King received money from this man for arranging this.

Homeland Security Investigations assisted on the case, as did Perry Police Department, who made the arrest on FDLE’ swarrant.

The minor was safely recovered by law enforcement.

King was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Detention Facility on a no-bond status pending first appearance.

