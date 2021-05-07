Advertisement

FSU donates former World War II training base building to Dale Mabry Army Air Field Museum

Florida State University has donated a former World War II training base building found on its campus to the Dale Mabry Army Air Field Museum.(Courtesy: Florida State University)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has donated a former World War II training base building found on its campus to the Dale Mabry Army Air Field Museum, the university announced in a Friday press release.

Friday, FSU President John Thrasher signed a Memorandum of Understanding Friday to allow the museum to take possession of a historic residential structure that was once part of Dale Mabry Army Air Field but became part of the university’s campus in 1947.

The structure, known as Building 264, was part of Mabry Heights, a housing complex for 100 military families on the base.

Thrasher said that it is likely some of the men who trained at Dale Mabry later enrolled at FSU and were instrumental in the school’s transition in 1947 to a coed university.

More than 8,000 pilots trained at DMAAF, including British, French and Chinese flyers, as well as the famed Tuskegee Airmen, according to Wells. The base expanded Tallahassee’s population by 25 percent and created jobs for 800 civilians.

This building will become part of the museum, which will honor the thousands of fighter pilots who trained at the base in the 1940s and, for a time, converted Tallahassee into a military town. It will be located near Tallahassee Community College, and will eventually be relocated to a 3-acre tract designated by the school as the museum site through a separate MOU.

