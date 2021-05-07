Advertisement

FSU no longer requiring face masks indoors

Face coverings will no longer be required indoors while on campus, Florida State University announced Friday.
Face coverings will no longer be required indoors while on campus, Florida State University announced Friday.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee and WCTV Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Face coverings will no longer be required indoors while on campus, Florida State University announced in a press release Friday afternoon.

Going into the summer and fall semesters, the school said that it will follow CDC safety guidelines, but recommends, not requires, the use of face coverings while indoors.

Previously, FSU’s mask-wearing policy required all to wear masks while indoors on campus or while with one or more people on campus.

This shift “reflects our substantial efforts to vaccinate the university community, along with a low number of COVID-19 cases on campus,” the school wrote.

You can read FSU’s full statement below:

As we prepare for the summer and fall semesters, I want to remind everyone that the University will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The University recommends the use of face coverings while indoors, in accordance with CDC guidance. This represents a shift from the previous face-covering requirement and reflects our substantial efforts to vaccinate the university community, along with a low number of COVID-19 cases on campus.

