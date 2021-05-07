GBI arrests Bainbridge man in battery investigation

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man is behind bars after a fight with an off-duty officer, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Agents said on April 24, around 3 p.m., the GBI was requested by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) Director Frank Green to assist in an investigation of a fight between off-duty BPS officer Austin Spence and Jason Williams, 38.

The release said during the fight, Williams punched Spence in the face multiple times. The incident happened during a child custody exchange with Williams’ ex-wife, according to the GBI.

After the fight, the GBI said Williams went to the BPS Headquarters to report the incident. Witnesses also made multiple calls to the Decatur/Grady 911 to report the incident.

On Monday, Williams was arrested for battery.

He is in the Decatur County Jail.

This case will be provided to the District Attorney and Solicitor General for prosecution when completed, according to the GBI.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090.

