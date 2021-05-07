Advertisement

Nashville man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics

By Kim McCullough
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville man was taken into custody after police found narcotics on him, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said officers responded to the 600 block of Azalea Drive around 12:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found Tanner Strickland, 31, of Nashville, asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers said while attempting to wake Strickland up, an officer noticed a small clear plastic bag that contained a white powder sitting in plain view.

Strickland was taken into custody.

After further investigation, police said they found four Xanax pills, an Oxycodone pill, and a small bag of cocaine.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and is being charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of schedule II drug
  • Possession of schedule IV drug
  • Drugs not in original container

“Our officers did a great job getting this driver off the roadway before there was a chance of him causing an accident and injuring an innocent person,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

