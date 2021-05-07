Paying it forward: FAMU student giving away ‘school essential’ baskets to students in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida A&M University student is paying it forward by collecting school supplies and other essentials for incoming freshman students with a basket giveaway.

Having everything you need when going off to college is essential, but it can also be expensive, which was a hurdle for Yennifer Castillo.

“My parents could not afford for me to go to college,” explained Castillo. “They couldn’t afford to get anything for college, and they really could not afford to take me there.”

Castillo said when she went off to college, she left with a suitcase, a Bible a little bit of money.

She said she wanted incoming freshman to have a better experience than she did, so in 2018, she began collecting donations to buy school supplies and other living essentials for students with a basket giveaway.

“In 2018, I did two. In 2019, I aspired to do two again, but it doubled and I was able to give 5. And in 2020, despite COVID-19, we were able to give 10 baskets and 10 tablets alongside those baskets.”

The giveaway is for incoming freshman female students who either attend FAMU, Spellman or Clark Atlanta University.

Castillo said she hands delivers each basket to the winners, and hopes it helps put these students on a successful path, all with the help of a basket.

“I’m a major believer that you don’t have to have too much, you don’t have to be a millionaire to give back as long as you have enough to give to somebody else, a little more than you have then you can always give blessings.”

Castillo told WCTV that she will select the winners at the end of the summer before move in.

The deadline to apply for the giveaway is July 25, and you can do so by clicking here.

