Third suspect arrested in connection with last year’s fatal Alabama Street shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2020 shooting that left one dead on Alabama Street, the Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday.

Leondo Shawnnomarie Barr, 19, was was arrested on one count of second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of possession of firearm by delinquent.

An innocent bystander, 40-year-old Centel Deshazier, was killed and two other people, ages 18 and 21, were injured in the drive-by shooting.

La’Darrius Campbell, 19 was the first suspect to be arrested on August 23 of 2020, and he was charged with homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Javon Peterson, 21, was arrested on August 28

