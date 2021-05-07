Thomasville deputies honored for fiery crash rescue

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The body camera footage showing four Thomas County Sheriffs Deputies rescuing a man from a burning crash was honored by the community as heroic.

The crash took place back in February. A man can be seen on the video trapped in a car after veering off the road into a wooded area.

From the body cameras footage, the deputies race to the flaming car trying to put out the fire. When the extinguisher runs out, they pulled him from the car, dragging him to safety.

“I hope and pray that none of y’all never have a child or a loved one that’s in a car wreck like that, but if you do I hope it’s these guys that show up,” said William Clark, the father of the victim in the crash.

Clark tearfully thanked the four law enforcement officials for their bravery and quick action at the scene that saved his son’s life.

The Kiwanis Club honored the men with a Heroism plaque. They were also awarded the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Life Saver ribbon to be worn on their uniforms.

“The job is to take what you’re given and to go into whatever situation you’re confronted with and to stay as safe as you can, but still our job is to serve and protect,” said Captain Steve Jones.

The deputies were given a standing ovation following the ceremony, and although they say it’s all in a days work- Clark says he’s forever bound to their bravery.

Clark added, “I’ll be forever grateful for what they did.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.