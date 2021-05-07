‘We are trying to be as proactive as we can’: High school student vaccine clinics to launch next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school students 16-years-old and older will get their chance to get their COVID-19 shots next week.

The Leon Department of Health will be bringing mobile vaccine units to Leon High School, Godby High School, Chiles High School and Lincoln High Schools throughout the week.

School officials said it will take place from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and no appointments are necessary.

“The pfizer can be used on 16 and 17-year-olds and they have to have a parent with them,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Management alan Cox. “No appointments needed, simply walk up. It’s after school’s out and we can do that. We are trying to be as proactive as we can to getting vaccinations to students and to staff. It’s also for the staff.”

Cox said about 60 percent of LCS staff have been vaccinated across the district. Cox added that in two weeks, mobile COVID-19 units will be sent to all elementary and middle schools to get those teachers and staff vaccinated as well.

